Suria KLCC’s Rasa Food Arena closes for good

Suria KLCC’s RASA Food Arena is another casualty in the pandemic. On September 1, the popular food court officially shuts down for good.
RASA Food Arena is located on the fourth floor of Suria KLCC and was one of the two food courts in the shopping mall. The food court was one of the first tenants when the mall opened in May 1998 too. On normal days and weekends, the food court is always packed with people.
The news of the closure went viral when a stranger spotted the sign outside the food court entrance.
The sign reads, “Thank you for your patronage over the wonderful 22 years. It has been our ultimate pleasure to serve you.”
Malaysian netizens who saw the post online expressed their sadness and reminisced their memories of dining in the food court with loved ones.
“Last time my mum and dad brought us there and we had to queue nearly 30 minutes to get seats. That was around 1999- 2000,” a user commented.
“Their wantan noodles with ketchup and asam laksa are the best. When I worked in Isetan/ Axxezz, this was my port. Great food. I get staff rates if I show my tag. It was cheap with water included,” another netizen wrote.
The next netizen shared, “Sad! I love their chicken rice. It was where I stalked my crush (and we became friends for awhile).”
“Goodbye Rasa Food Arena, Suria KLCC. Surely will be missing that delicious kuew teow soup,” a netizen wrote and included crying emojis.