Suria KLCC’s Rasa Food Arena closes for good

Suria KLCC’s RASA Food Arena is another casualty in the pandemic. On September 1, the popular food court officially shuts down for good. RASA Food Arena is located on the fourth floor of Suria KLCC and was one of the two food courts in the shopping mall. The food court was one of the first tenants when the mall opened in May 1998 too. On normal days and weekends, the food court is always packed with people.

The news of the closure went viral when a stranger spotted the sign outside the food court entrance. The sign reads, “Thank you for your patronage over the wonderful 22 years. It has been our ultimate pleasure to serve you.”

Image from Malaysia SANA SINI/ FB