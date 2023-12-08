Surprise Micky Mouse visit in support for Perikatan Nasional

HAVE you seen the haphazard Micky Mouse mascot in the Hulu Kelang neighbourhood?

To “entertain” his followers, Perikatan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Azmin Ali thought it would be a fantastic idea to bring out an entire children’s birthday party mascot.

Many online users have banded together in support of such an idea without fully comprehending their motivations.

Furthermore, comments along the lines of “It felt more like a cross-country sports day than an important election day.” According to online users, it was obviously intended more as a joke than anything else.

Additionally, a different internet user asked, “Does he think school students are coming down to vote?”

How do you feel? Would this actually boost his chances of winning votes?