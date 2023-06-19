Sushi Tei closes shop in Malaysia

POPULAR Japanese restaurant, Sushi Tei, ceased operations in Malaysia today.

In a Facebook post, Sushi Tei Malaysia informed that they “will cease operations starting June 19” and the Facebook page will “no longer carry Sushi Tei contents and/or have any links to Sushi Tei”.

The post ends with “We regret any inconveniences caused and we thank you for your continuous support all these years”.

Netizens expressed their sadness towards the sudden closure under the Facebook post. Some commented that they wished they knew about the closure earlier because they could go for one final meal.

According to Sushi Tei’s Facebook page, they had outlets at 3 Damansara in Selangor; Cheras Leisure Mall and The Gardens Mall in Kuala Lumpur; Gurney Plaza, Sunway Carnival Mall, and Queensbay Mall in Penang; Ipoh Parade in Perak; and Suria Sabah Mall in Sabah.