Sympathetic M’sian excuses food delivery driver for crashing into his car

RECENTLY, a video of a local man graciously excusing a 19-year-old food delivery rider for hitting his car went viral on social media.

The black Toyota Alphard driver filmed himself conversing with the rider on the side of the road for the whole of the one-minute clip.

The rider was asked if his motorcycle had collided with his automobile, the rider confessed and offered his regrets.

After the accident, the man questioned the rider as to why he had not fled. The rider replied, “I did something wrong, so I can’t run away,“ in response. According to the footage, the man complimented the rider and stated, “Wow, you’re good, you’re honest.”

After speaking with the teenager, the man decided against going after the rider for compensation.

The kind man after having a conversation with the delivery driver realised how much he gets paid daily and made the decision to let him go. The 19-year-old driver took it as sustenance and was overjoyed by his kindness.

