Taiping ‘pisang goreng’ hawker dies after struck on the head by customer

A verbal dispute between a customer and a pisang goreng (banana fritter) seller took a fatal turn when the latter was struck with a wooden stick.

According to China Press, on Sept 12 around 4 pm, the incident happened at a market in Pokok Assam, Taiping.

Known as Ah Kun to his friends, the victim allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a customer who allegedly touched the banana fritters with his hands, according to Sin Chew Daily.

He was then chased into a side alley during the scuffle. The customer proceeded to wreck his pisang goreng stand before leaving.

Ah Kun then returned to his stall to clean up the mess.

However unbeknownst to Ah Kun, the customer returned with a wooden stick and struck him on the back of the head before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Unfortunately, Ah Kun did not survive the assault and died on scene.

Two hours after the incident, according to reports, police were able to detain the 49-year-old suspect, who was then brought to Taiping Court to be remanded.

Nothing much was known about the suspect, according to Oriental Daily, other than the fact that he was a contract worker and had a divorced wife.

What a heart-breaking situation, we hope and pray that ‘Ah Kun’ and his family will receive justice over his assault.