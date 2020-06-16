Taiping vigilantes catch durian thieves, stuff durian skins into their mouths

PETALING JAYA: Two fruit thieves in Taiping found themselves in a thorny situation when they were caught red-handed by an orchard owner and local villagers after attempting to steal RM500 worth of durians.

The incident took place in Kampung Berchat, Lubuk Gajah on June 13. Taiping district police chief ACP Osman Mamat said the two thieves tried to feel with 30 durians. The thieves were caught while trying to load durians onto their Toyota Hilux by the orchard owner and other villagers.

The thieves were subsequently tied up and had their mouths stuffed with durian skins. The suspects are being remanded for three days, and their case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code.