Taiwan-based Malaysian singer Gary Chaw praised for saving injured stray dog in Taipei

Taiwan-based Malaysian singer Gary Chaw won praises on social media for saving a stray dog that was hit by a car.

He found the injured dog in the middle of the street in Tangmingshan, Taipei.

In his Facebook post, he shared that the scared dog wanted to bite him when he approached the dog.

“The dog suffered injuries to its legs. I will send it to the hospital,” he can be heard saying in the video.

“Who knocked the dog down and ran away? The dog is in the middle of the road,” he wrote in the post.