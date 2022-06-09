Taiwan’s last legal brothel bites the dust amidst pandemic

THE Covid-19 pandemic has forced Taiwan’s last brothel to close its doors after it failed to make money since the deadly disease hit, Malay Mail reports.

One of the main reasons for the brothel’s closure was its decline in clients due to competition from illegal sex work, according to Taiwan News.

Another Taiwanese portal Liberty Times reported that the brothel, Tiantianle, located at 99 Minquan Road in Taiwan’s Taoyuan district, had almost no income.

Since the most recent spike in domestic Covid-19 cases began in March, the four registered sex workers employed by Tientienle found it hard to make a steady income and left the brothel, reports said.

If the sex industry business does not resume by July 1, the brothel’s license will be revoked, according to the portal.