Taiwanese singer A-Mei stopped from performing ‘Rainbow’ due to LGBTQ elements

TAIWANESE singer A-Mei recently appeared for a gig at the Axiata Arena on the 24th and the 26th of August 2023.

The Taiwanese singer first began her performance by addressing her Malaysian audience in Malay, which undoubtedly won the hearts of her listeners.

While the event went on well without any issues, A-Mei supposedly skipped one of her most well-known tracks, ‘Rainbow’.

Apparently, according to the laws, A-Mei’s ASMR 2023 World Tour was said to have a variety of objects that are strictly forbidden, including flags, according to Sin Chew Daily.

The rainbow flag was shown signifying the pride and LGBTQ movement banner.

Hence, it figures that her song ‘Rainbow’ was left out of her concert in Malaysia, as the song is dedicated to people who are involved in same-sex relationships and marriages.

She was not, however, simply barred from singing the song in Malaysia. A-Mei had to skip performing “Rainbow” for another song earlier this month when she was playing in China.

As we know, every country has their rules and regulations and thankfully, A-Mei refrained from performing “Rainbow” and waving the pride flag.