Taiwanese singer Eve Ai breaks down due to mishap at the Golden Melody Awards

WHETHER it was on an exam paper or something as simple as saying the wrong thing to someone, we have all been guilty of beating ourselves up for petty mistakes in life. Though, what happens when your tiny error is shown live in front of an audience at a renowned awards ceremony?

On July 1, Taiwanese singer Eve Ai was captured on Instagram Live crying and apologising after calling the incorrect name for best song producer at the Golden Melody Awards.

Eve looked to have difficulty reading the winner’s name as she presented the prize in a mix of English and Mandarin with American singer-songwriter James Fauntleroy.

The emcee, Taiwanese singer Weibird, intervened and declared “Wei” on behalf of the victor, Eve, believing that she was unable to read the final character of her name.

In the video of Jianwei’s acceptance speech, the audience can be seen staring at the stage bewildered.

Since Kyle Lu and Itun Chou were actually the winners, Eve hurriedly apologised, claiming she had called the wrong name.

It turns out that Eve thought the winner was the card with the name of the jury chairman Chen Jianqi on it.

She apologised profusely on her livestream for the error she had made in following her supervisors’ instructions. Mentioning, “I apologise to Teacher Jianwei and Teacher Jianqi. They’re not the issue; I’m the issue. I was very worried as this was my first time giving an award in two languages.”

She continued by expressing her deep regret and her intention to make amends in every way possible.

To be fair, the layout of the winner’s card was perplexingly confusing and I sincerely hope she won’t suffer any consequences as a result.