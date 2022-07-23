Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin’s Tesla burst into flames

ENTERTAINER Jimmy Lin was hospitalised on Friday after crashing his car into a signpost in Taoyuan’s Luzhu District Friday, with passersby pulling Lin and his son from the wreckage shortly before it burst into flames.

According to Focus Taiwan, police said that the cause of the single-car crash was still being investigated.

Dashcam and surveillance footage showed the front of Lin’s Tesla Model X clipping a raised lane divider before crashing into a signpost.

While construction workers and others in the vicinity were able to pull Lin and his six-year-old son from the car, the totaled vehicle can be seen engulfed in flames in a video later shot by bystanders.

The fire appears to have started at the front of the car and eventually consumed the entire front half of the electric vehicle.

According to eyewitnesses, the electric vehicle had burst into flames some five minutes after Lin and his son were extricated from the vehicle.