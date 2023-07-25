Tapir sighted in Singapore, most likely swam from Malaysia

RECENTLY, a few Singporeans spotted a Malayan Tapir unexpectedly after the endangered animal wound up at the Punggol Park Connector.
A young man, Richard Seah, shared on the Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings on July 22 that the tapir the ‘size of a large pig’ was quite shy during the encounter and ran off.
However, netizens managed to show up with a video and photo of the tapir sighting. One man said that he was cycling when he came across the tapir trotting in front of him.
In a report by The Straits Times, it was speculated that the creature swam from Malaysia and landed up across the Causeway, according to Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) on July 23.
Acres co-CEO Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan said that he hoped the endangered animal would find its way back home or else it would be returned to its rightful home in Malaysia.
“We hope that the tapir will find its way back or repatriated back if it’s caught,” Kalai Vanan said.
It was reported that the last tapir sighting in Singapore was in 2016 in Changi where the creature was seen walking along a metal fence.