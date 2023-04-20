Taxi driver allegedly strangles passenger over fare dispute in JB

SOMETIMES, taxi fare rates can seem quite excessive, but this is never a reason to resort to violence.

Recently a taxi driver in Johor Bahru took things a bit too far by reportedly putting his hands on a passenger who accused of him charging him more than he should, according to Singapore Shout Out.

The driver quoted RM60, which the passenger deemed too high and inquired about other drivers’ rates.

The passenger then mentioned that another local e-hailing company only charged RM12 for the same trip, leading the driver to become enraged and confrontational.

As per the Facebook post, the driver allegedly strangled the passenger during the altercation, prompting the victim to cry for help.

Soon after, few policemen arrived and reprimanded the driver. The post further claimed that other drivers who witnessed the incident did not attempt to help and even laughed when the victim requested them to be witnesses for the police.

What an unfair circumstance to be in; we sincerely hope the driver receives the help he needs.