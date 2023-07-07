Teacher gifted necklace worth over RM30,000 by student as farewell gift

A TikTok video posted by the boy’s mother @farahwen , a wealthy entrepreneur, showed him, Ali, entering his school with his schoolmates, accompanied by his teacher.

A young boy named Ali had gifted his teacher an expensive present on his last day of school as a gesture of appreciation.

SOMETIMES one way for students to show their heartfelt appreciation to their teachers is by gifting, to thank them for their dedication in educating them and some gifts can either range from simple to extravagant.

It was depicted in the 34-second long video that a jewelry piece that seemed like a necklace worth RM32,490 was purchased for Ali’s teacher as a “surprise”.

“We got a little surprise for her. He learnt so much this year because of you. You will be forever in his heart as his first teacher,” said the caption in the video, sort of hinting at what type of gift it is.

Near the end of the video, Ali was shown holding three paper bags and handing over one of the bags containing the necklace to his teacher.

Netizens wasted no time commenting on the exorbitant nature of the gift and even jokingly remarked that they want to work as a teacher for wealthy children.

Some even pointed out that the knowledge the teacher has gifted the child with is priceless than any expensive present.