Teacher praised for teaching students to avoid sexual harassment

A Malaysian teacher’s unique way of teaching a group of young students about how to protect themselves against sexual harassment has drawn praise from parents and netizens.

The video uploaded by Ferdy Cikgu Celebrity on Facebook shows the teacher in traditional attire, sitting next to a poster of a child titled “Badan Saya”. The teacher explained that there are some “sensitive parts” of the body that cannot be touched by strangers.

He then pointed out the chest area and the private areas of the body to the students, explaining that strangers should not be allowed to touch these parts of the body.