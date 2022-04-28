Teacher praised for teaching students to avoid sexual harassment

A Malaysian teacher’s unique way of teaching a group of young students about how to protect themselves against sexual harassment has drawn praise from parents and netizens.
The video uploaded by Ferdy Cikgu Celebrity on Facebook shows the teacher in traditional attire, sitting next to a poster of a child titled “Badan Saya”. The teacher explained that there are some “sensitive parts” of the body that cannot be touched by strangers.
He then pointed out the chest area and the private areas of the body to the students, explaining that strangers should not be allowed to touch these parts of the body.
The teacher seemed to understand that his students like superhero characters and so, he taught them how they could prevent people from touching them using familiar Ultraman hand gestures by making the ‘X’ sign with both hands. He also told them they should loudly say “No (Tak Boleh)” when somebody tries to kiss or touch them in sensitive areas.
The children seemed to understand the message the teacher was trying to convey, and they all chanted along with him.
Netizens loved the way the teacher explained the difficult subject matter in a very simple, fun, and effective way, and praised him for his teaching method.