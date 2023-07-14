Tearful M’sian woman criticises not being able to open a bank account as a housewife

OPENING a bank account is a right that we all have in this ever-progressive world. It is simply one of the major hassle-free methods of transaction. But what occurs when your own constitutional right is violated?

A woman identified as Farhanah released a 3-minute TikTok video in which she detailed how she was denied access to her own bank account despite having been told before that she could.

She said at the beginning of the clip that in her year as a housewife, she had never felt this ashamed and disappointed.

“Today I went to the bank, but this is not the first time. I went there to find out if I could create a bank account even though I was a housewife.”

She expressed “All I had to do was produce my husband’s payslip and a telephone bill or any phone-related document to verify my phone number.”

Excited, Farhanah revealed she went back to the bank the following day with the required paperwork.

When she got there, she was stunned to learn that housewives suddenly couldn’t open a bank account.

She was obviously devastated by this and broke down in tears as she expressed her frustration at the employees for not telling her right away.

She ended the TikTok video declaring “Even housewives like myself have our dignity. Why can’t you just tell me right away that I’m not capable of doing it?”

Considering that being a housewife is a full-time job without pay, vacation days, or sick days, this is utterly ridiculous. We hope that the right people see her video and that she receives justice.