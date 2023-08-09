Teen arrested after filming intercourse with minor

IN addition to being a tremendously useful tool, social media yet again proves to be just as hazardous.

A startling instance of underage sexual activity involving a 12-year-old girl and a 19-year-old boy was the talk in Negeri Sembilan.

China Press reported that the couple first met through a dating app, where they rapidly developed a blossoming romance.

On Aug 30, the boy learned that the girl was spending the night at her grandmother’s house, which prompted him to travel from his home in Nilai all the way to Port Dickson.

He then silently entered the girl’s room when no one was looking, engaged in sexual activity and left.

He even recorded himself engaging in sexual activity with the girl as a “memory”.

The girl’s relatives discovered the video of the couple having sex on her phone and took her to the police station to lodge a report, ending the couple’s illicit encounter.

The case is still being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape as the girl was a minor after the guy was subsequently apprehended by police.

Online criminals are becoming sneaky, and it can often be difficult to track what they are doing. To all parents with underage parents, adding a second kid safety feature to tablets, phones, or laptops shouldn’t be too expensive or unreachable.