Teen paralysed after attacked by classmate who shared explicit videos on WhatsApp

BULLYING is prevalent all over the world. However, many teenagers are unaware of the serious impact it has on one’s mental health and, in this case, one’s physical wellbeing too.

After being viciously attacked for condemning a classmate who uploaded pornographic videos in a WhatsApp group, a young teenager was left paralysed.

The teen’s mother shared a distressing post in which she described receiving a call from the school warden notifying her that her son had been kicked in the head by a classmate and had been left paralysed and unable to move.

She claims that when he criticised the latter for uploading pornographic videos in the school’s WhatsApp group, the classmate then suddenly attacked her child.

She did, however, express gratitude that her son was spared further harm, since if the kick had landed somewhere else, he might not have survived.

The teen’s mother added that her son avoided conflict and violence and frequently interacted with everyone, regardless of background.

Even though her son can now move his arms and legs, she said that an MRI is still required to check for any internal injuries.

Since the revelation of the worried mother’s post, a police report has already been lodged. We salute Fikry and send him our best wishes for a quick recovery.