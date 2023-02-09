Teen’s phone explodes while being charged overnight on his bed

A bizarre incident occurred when a 16-year-old from Kedah described how his smartphone caught fire while it was plugged in for charging, narrowly preventing a devastating home fire.

In a widely viewed TikTok video, the adolescent explained his experience and said that he had left his smartphone charging on his bed while he was sleeping on the floor.

He was awoken by his 21-year-old sister, who saw the room filled with smoke but was completely unaware of the burnt smell and smoke.

Thankfully, that early Wednesday morning, the teenager was able to escape the smoke-filled room thanks to his sister’s quick thinking, preventing more serious outcomes like asphyxia.

Additionally, more than 1.4 million people have watched the video that Nurain Najihah posted on TikTok. The video has helped to increase the awareness of the dangers of keeping electronics charging unattended overnight.

Even though they were first unaware of it, the siblings felt fortunate to have noticed the smoke gathering in their home before any irreversible harm could occur, as shown in the video.

After the incident, the teenager expressed satisfaction that he wasn’t harmed, and that the fire had been put out.

He insisted that this horrific incident taught him the importance of never going to bed with a charged phone.

It was crazy to see something our parents always warned us about actually come to pass, do you still charge your phone on your bed?