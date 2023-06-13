Teen working as school cleaner feels left out upon seeing peers complete SPM

SECONDARY SCHOOL graduates nationwide have already collected their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 results recently, with many filled with anticipation and nervousness as they determine their next step after their secondary studies.

However, there were some who could not participate in this event due to certain circumstances in their lives which unfortunately, makes this a privilege for a lot of students.

One young woman was left out of the experience due to leaving school earlier than her peers and is currently working as a school cleaner.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @bintu_yusof._, the orphaned youth expressed her sentiments at being left out of being involved in the simple, yet impactful experience as a secondary school student.

“The moment where everyone else is collecting their SPM results, here I am working as a cleaner eventhough I am of the same age as them,” she wrote in her video.

The video showed the young woman being isolated from her peers who were collecting their results.

In another video, the determined young woman is seen going about her routine as a secondary school cleaner while sharing her desire for a better future.

“With the exhaustion I feel right now, I hope to see a bright future,” she captioned her video.

The independent young woman’s video was filled with encouraging comments from netizens and received outpouring support, reminding the youth to keep her chin up and to stay strong in facing her hurdles.