Terrifying video of little girl hit by reversing car outside supermarket

A terrifying video showing a car reversing directly into a five-year-old child in front of numerous horrified spectators recently viralled on the internet.

In the start of the CCTV video, the girl could be seen lingering in front of a store selling pet food on Jalan Eco Grandeur 1/8 in Bandar Puncak Alam.

Soon after, a yellow Hyundai Elantra was seen reversing into a parking space just a few feet in front of her.

The car then abruptly accelerated, reversing right into the girl, ultimately slamming through the storefront door.

Several witnesses ran to the girl’s rescue in a hurry and pounded on the driver’s door to let him know what he had unintentionally done.

Within a short period of time, a woman wearing a headscarf was observed becoming anxious and attempting to catch sight of the young girl.

Fortunately, according to Harian Metro, the little girl survived the tragedy and only sustained minor wounds. She was treated at the Universiti Tekonlogi Mara (UiTM) Puncak Alam Hospital and was discharged at 8.30am yesterday.

The driver was reportedly travelling to Jalan Eco Grandeur from his home to pick up his child from kindergarten, according to Kuala Selangor deputy OCPD Deputy Superintendent Mohd Ambia Nordin.

When he arrived, he was reversing into the parking lot when he abruptly pressed the accelerator, sending the car reversing at a high rate of speed in the direction of the girl.

This video will always serve as a warning to parents to keep an eye on their children, especially around moving motor vehicles. Prevention is always better than cure.