TGV says sorry after ‘The Batman’ restarted 45 minutes in, offers refund

CINEMA operator TGV Cinemas apologised after its patrons complained that “The Batman” showing was restarted 45 minutes after it began screening due to some “VIPs” arriving late.

“We would like to sincerely apologise to all guests who have been impacted by the session delay for The Batman at TGV Vivacity in Kuching.

“This incident does not adhere with our screening SOPs as all our movie sessions are to run on time as per schedule,” TGV said in a statement posted on its Twitter.

In their response to the complaints, TGV had also said they would offer two complimentary tickets and a full refund to the affected customers.

A patron called Fazillah Raduan posted his experience yesterday where 45 minutes into the latest film, a staff member came in and told the hall the movie would restart from the beginning.

When asked, the staff member had purportedly said it was due to some patrons who had just arrived.

The ordeal is being shared on social media with netizens and movie fans online calling out the company’s actions, especially for a three-hour movie.

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves, with star Robert Pattinson in the titular role alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.