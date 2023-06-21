Thai bikers praised by M’sian for fueling with RON97, advises Singaporeans drivers to learn from them

IT is a rule in Malaysia that foreign-registered vehicles are not allowed to fuel up on the subsidised RON95. However, there have been plenty of cases where Singaporean drivers are caught shamelessly filling up their vehicles with RON95.

Recently, an image posted by Facebook page, Moto Malaya showing a Thai biker filling up his motorcycle with RON97 went viral.

The admin of the page captioned the image, “Bumped into 20 riders from Thailand fueling up petrol at a Tapah R&R. Each and everyone of them fuelled up with RON97. Singaporeans could learn a thing or two from them.”

Netizens were impressed by the Thai bikers. Some commented “Thank you for following the rules. Respect this” and showered praises that Thai riders were often very good and disciplined when riding on the road.

What actually happens if foreign-registed vehicles are caught fuelling up on RON95?

Under Malaysian law, individuals who use RON95 for foreign-registered vehicles may be fined up to RM1 million or jailed three years, or both.

Meanwhile, petrol station operators caught selling subsidised RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles could be fined up to RM2 million.