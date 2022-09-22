Thai’s former Prime Ministers spotted in Penang

FORMER prime ministers of Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra are in Penang for a holiday.

Yingluck revealed this via a Facebook posting earlier today, with photos of the siblings visiting the island.

The Star had also reported that the duo were spotted at the Cecil Street market during peak lunch hour yesterday ordering koay teow th’ng and Chinese pasembur.

Thaksin, 73, was Thailand’s prime minister from 2001 to 2006, while Yingluck, 55, was the first Thai female prime minister, serving from 2011 to 2014.