THE Covid-19 has wreaked economic havoc, and the destitute will bear the brunt of it.

A Thai netizen has shared a heartbreaking story on Facebook about an old man who lost his job as a security guard and had no other choice but to go back to his hometown.

What’s more unfortunate is that he has to cycle all the way to his hometown with no money in his pocket to buy food and water for himself.

According to the post, the old man had to cycle from Rayong to Ubon Ratchani which is a 630km journey and would take him days to arrive.

The man with poor eyesight looked exhausted and he was still dressed in his uniform when he was approached by the netizen.

People who passed by gave him food but his health condition is worrying, yet the man was still trying to make it back home.