The inevitable capture after a 20-kilometer pursuit

A robbery suspect was apprehended after attempting to flee the scene of the crime at Jalan Kem, Port Klang, driving over 20 kilometers. The 31-year-old suspect, driving a Proton Inspira, hit a passing vehicle and refused to be arrested. The South Klang district police chief, ACP Cha Hoong Fong, reported that his team received a report at approximately 7pm of a shooting involving two vehicles in Kampung Pendamar. The inquiry revealed that a police squad from the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters chased the suspect involved in a robbery case in Subang Jaya. During the chase, the suspect collided with several public vehicles, driving recklessly from Banting to Klang. The suspect aggressively attacked a police car upon arrival at the Kampung Pendamar Mosque area, almost hitting another vehicle. The police then fired at the suspect’s car multiple times before it crashed into a pothole, causing a passing automobile to skid to the side of the road.

You can watch the viral video here.