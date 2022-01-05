The ‘Nevermind’ baby does mind

MOST people would be honoured to have a picture of themselves on an all-time best selling band’s album. 30-year-old Spencer Elden went the other direction, and filed a lawsuit against alternative rock band Nirvana.

Pictured as a naked baby on the band’s Nevermind album, Elden said that it has caused him “extreme and permanent emotional distress with physical manifestations”, along with loss of education, wages and “enjoyment of life”.

The lawsuit was filed on the grounds of sexual exploitation and child pornography.

In what has been described by Nirvana as an “absurd” cash grab, the band’s surviving members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, Kurt Cobain’s widow and executor, and Kirk Weddle, photographer of the image, pointed out that Elden had enjoyed profiting from his status as the “Nirvana Baby”, even going so far as to getting a chest tattoo of the album’s title.

It also did not seem like a disagreement or an involuntary act when Elden recreated the image on the album’s 10th, 15th and 25th anniversaries. He has been quoted saying: “Stuff happens like random cool situations where I get paid US$500 (RM2,095) just to go hang out.”