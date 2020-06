News to remake a classic film is always a dangerous path and is often met with negativity.

However, one film remake managed not to rock any boats. The Princess Bride remake project is helmed by Jason Reitman, the director of Juno.

While not completely a remake for the big screens, The Princess Bride remake is completely home made with acclaimed actors performing from the comforts of their own homes.

“The week that the stay-at-home order came through in California, I just woke up one of the first mornings, I think like most people did, feeling as though, All right, I need to be able to do something of value,” said Reitman in an interview with Vanity Fair, which debuted the teaser for The Princess Bride home movie.

“I just thought, Can we remake an entire movie at home? And I had seen that a fan-made Star Wars had been done. I just started reaching out to actors I knew, saying, ‘Is this something you’d want to do?’ And the response was kind of immediate and fast. It was like, ‘Oh—that sounds like fun.’”