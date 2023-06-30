The rise of Artificial Intelligence

FOR many decades, people have debated the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and its implications.

However, even more recently it has led to such a flutter of enthusiasm in shaping everything from text and image generation to how we live and work.

While the technology is still in its infancy, it can be challenging to understand exactly what it is capable of or how it might affect our lives, but nevertheless, it’s astounding.

Here are the up and coming top artificial intelligence software’s that can help you make or break your businesses.

1. Chargeflow: Make eCommerce business owners’ lives easier by winning disputes for them.

2. TLDV: An AI-powered meeting recorder.

3. Wordtune: Helps you say exactly what you mean through clear, compelling, and authentic writing.

4. Gamma: A GPT-4 powered app that can create compelling presentation decks in minutes.

5. Bardeen: Automate your repetitive tasks within one click (summarise meetings, curate and send emails automatically)

6. Jam: Jam speeds up your bug reporting 10 times.

7. Durable AI: Build a website in 30 seconds.

8. Stockimg AI: Easily generate AI logo, stock images etc.

So, the remaining query is: Will AI replace your job? Well, AI is now widespread in the workplace, and employees adore it.

Although many people are against AI, many of these programmes can’t duplicate the uniqueness of human experiences since AI is only meant to assist us and speed up the process of mastering a skill.

Consequently, which ultimately saves us a tonne of more time.

What do you think? Are you pro AI or against it?