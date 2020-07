Fans of the Sims games will be delighted to know that there’s a reality show called The Sims Spark’d. The Sims Spark’d follows a fairly traditional format where contestants will be given a particular goal while a panel of three experts will judge the creations. The prize? A whopping $100,000.

To win, contestants have to impress the judges with compelling stories inside of The Sims 4. “Something that has always been so special to The Sims is the community and how much our players connect with each other to celebrate, share, collaborate, and show off the things they’ve been able to make or share their stories,” Lyndsay Pearson, GM of The Sims franchise, said to The Verge. “What we’re doing with Spark’d is a really interesting evolution of exactly that. It’s the same DNA, the same motivation.”

According to EA, the 12 contestants are comprised of familiar online personalities and were chosen due to their existing presence online. These contestants are also chosen for their ability to play the game in different ways in terms of building skills, creating characters and telling stories. This is all to show what else players can do in The Sims. The panel of celebrity judges are made of singer Tayla Parx, Youtube personality Kelsey Impicciche and game developer Dave Miotke, who has worked on The Sims franchise for more than a decade. Former American Idol contestant Rayvon Owen will be the host of the show.