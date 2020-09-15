The way baseball bats were marketed in the Philippines went viral

An image taken from a store in the Philippines became viral online due to the way baseball bats were marketed locally.
While baseball bats are indeed used to play baseball, baseball bats in a hardware store in the Philippines are marketed as a self-defense weapon.
The picture shows the box of baseball bats being sold as “personal defense weapons” with the tagline “Defend yourself.”
Some of the locals have even confirmed that it wasn’t a hoax and that baseball bats were indeed marketed as weapons in the said store.
The image was first posted on IWSMT website with the title “Baseball isn’t popular in the Philippines, so in Manila, bats are marketed as personal defense weapons.”
The same picture gained wider attention in the Facebook page called Memes and Shitpost with the caption, “Wait, What?”
Filipinos who saw the post jokingly said in jest that they didn’t know the bats were used for sports.
Before any Filipino baseball fans get hurt, a local baseball community in the country has clarified that baseball remains a popular sport in the Philippines.