The Weeknd boycotts 2021 Grammy Awards after snub, alleges corruption in the nomination process

While the music industry is looking forward to the 2021 Grammy Awards, one singer isn’t keen and has made his feelings known.

The Weeknd was snubbed in the Grammy nominations and has announced that he will boycott the awards show going forward.

“Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” he reportedly said to the New York Times.

The singer made several public statements regarding the snub after he failed to be nominated for his critically acclaimed After Hours album, which include the Top 100 hits Blinding Lights and Heartless. Watch his performance of Blinding Lights at the 2020 MTV VMAs in the video above.

In 2015, The Weeknd took home Grammys for Best R&B performance for Earned It and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Beauty Behind The Madness. In 2017, he won another trophy for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Starboy.

While he was upset about the snub in the beginning, the singer seems to be nonchalant about the awards show now.

In an interview with Billboard, The Weeknd said, “I personally don’t care anymore.”

“I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I want the Grammy!’ It’s just that this happened, and I’m down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again,” he continued.

Harvey Mason Jr, the interim president of the Recording Academy which oversees the Grammys also expressed his shock at the snub. However, he denied any wrongdoing and alleged that it was an “unusual and competitive year.”

“Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists,“ he said.

“We’re all disappointed when anyone is upset.”

“But I will say that we are constantly evolving. And this year, as in past years, we are going to take a hard look at how to improve our awards process, including the nomination review committees,” Mason said in an interview with Times.

