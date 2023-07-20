Thief in China who stole from temple donation box claims blessed with Buddha’s ‘Ok’ hand sign

IT IS common sense to know that a worship house’s donation box is not meant to be fiddled by anyone besides the worship house’s representatives.

A man in China apparently was given the divine green light to steal money from a Buddhist temple’s donation box.

Jimu News reported that the money from the Buddhist temple’s donation box had been stolen ‘many times’, according to the police who received reports from the public on July 8.

Following the reports, police had rushed to the scene located in the Jiangxi province to conduct an investigation as soon as possible.

While investigating the case in the temple where the theft occurred, police had discovered a man clad in a ‘black and red t-shirt’ and cargo short pants, behaving suspiciously having visited the temple “several times the past few days, repeatedly looking at the donation box”.