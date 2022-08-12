Thieves target lone women in two viral robbery incidents

SNATCH thieves are a perpetual danger to Malaysians, despite the rampant presence of the police force.

Like weeds, when one thief is caught, several more arrive to take their place.

Over the last few days, social media has seen two incidents go viral involving snatch thieves.

In an incident that occurred on Aug 6, TikTok user @malathi1103 also became a victim of snatch theft, in n incident that played out in a shocking video.

As she was walking back to what appeared to be her car, a motorcyclist behind her briefly stops before riding up to her and snatching something that may have either been a necklace or a shoulder bag.

The theft was captured on the dashcam of a car that happened to be driving up behind her at the time.

Several other users commented that the area where the incident allegedly took place – Taman Taming Jaya – is known for snatch thefts.