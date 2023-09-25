Thoughtful child saves school allowance to ease parent’s financial burden

THE majority of the time, we tell our children to get out of our way because it is common for young people to be misinterpreted as not being understanding.

However, even though they haven’t lived long enough, kids are recognised to be the most thoughtful and considerate beings when compared to adults.

The boy’s mother, Nadiya Hayati, exposed her son’s “money saving hacks” in a brief TikTok video.

She observed that he had been bringing cream crackers to school rather than using his pocket money to buy lunch.

Additionally, he graciously saved the remainder of the biscuit, simply eating the outermost portion. How adorable!

Besides that, the schoolboy also made the decision to save every cent of his allowance rather than spending it on snacks or toys like the majority of kids his age.

Despite it looking like a small gesture, the young boy’s maturity and thoughtfulness genuinely demonstrated his sincere motivation to help his struggling parents in the short video.

Netizens were more struck by the motivation behind it as his maturity impressed internet users, who applauded him for his empathy.

Messages of praise and support flooded the video’s comments section. “Take care of him, he will grow up great.”

While another person went on to commend his parents for raising such a capable and intelligent youngster.

It’s astonishing how much this young boy already comprehends the value of money; let’s aim to model his compassion towards our own family.