“Threat to society”; China executes rapist teacher for assaulting 26 students

A Chinese court recently reported that Li Jishun, a teacher convicted of raping and sexually assaulting 26 girls between the ages of 4 and 11, had been hanged.

Li Jishun allegedly perpetrated the horrible rapes between 2011 and 2012 while working as a teacher at a small school in Gansu Province, according to the Daily Mail.

Additionally, the Supreme People’s Court stated that the students he preyed on were “young and timid.”

On May 28, Thursday, Li was ordered to be executed, according to the substantial harm done to the children and the “extremely negative social impact” of the case.

He was discovered to have raped 21 of his victims and sexually assaulted the remaining five in dorms, classrooms, and a village’s surrounding woodland not far from Wushan town.

Moreover, the court determined that he posed a “grave threat to society” and supported that it was appropriate for Li Jishun to be executed for his wrong-doings.

It was also claimed that some of his victims had been sexually assaulted more than once. However, it didn’t say how he was apprehended at the end.

The Supreme Court ruled that all of Li’s victims were girls under the age of 12 and were boarding school students in his town.

According to the verdict, “he took advantage of his position as teacher to repeatedly rape and molested the young girls, concealing his crimes and making it harder for his victims to fight back and expose him.”

Local Chinese media reported on this story with cartoons of the man gobbling up his victims like a wolf in a gesture of support for his execution.

Moreover, his sentence was well received on China’s microblogging platform Weibo, where many users expressed shock at how young his victims were in remarks like, “Four years old? I’m not believing it.”