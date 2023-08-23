Through Najib’s eyes; A year in prison

IN spite of numerous appeals, our former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was found guilty of embezzling RM42 million from SRC International and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

He graciously shared a poem on his Facebook page yesterday which he wrote in memory of his year in prison and recalls life behind bars.

Furthermore, the four-stanza poem that recounted Najib’s emotions and actions during the course of his most recent year in prison appeared as such:

“Prayer rugs have become my companion as I perform prayers five times every day, asking God for His mercy to lighten my burden,“

“I would read the Koran in the silent and tranquil night,“ he said, “when daytime finally turns into night.”

Despite believing that God was always with him and would “never desert his servants,“ Najib nevertheless claimed that he experienced loneliness while incarcerated.

Moreover, numerous netizens express condolences under the post, which has since received more than 70k responses.

In these reactions, netizens show surprising sympathy for Najib and urged him to stay strong.

As we all know by now, Najib was sentenced to prison on Aug 23, 2022 after he failed to appeal against the ruling concerning the 1MDB scandal which he was allegedly heavily involved in.

After all that he was engaged in with the 1MDB affair, how would you feel about forgiving him?