THERE will be thunderstorms and heavy rain in several areas in the Klang Valley and Negeri Sembilan till evening, FMT reports.

The meteorological department reportedly said the affected areas in Selangor will include Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat and Sepang.

Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya are also forecasted to be affected.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms are also expected in Jelebu, Seremban, Kuala Pilah and Jempol.