Tiger spotted roaming outside school fence

WHEN the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to close their doors in 2020 and move classes online, all students and teachers were forced to adapt to virtual learning. In-person lessons recently began for the new school year.

However, the first day of school ended up being a frightening affair for students of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Balar, near Gua Musang, Kelantan, after a tiger was spotted roaming outside the fence of the school.

A photograph of the tiger went viral online, showing the animal languishing right beside the fence and quietly watching its surroundings.

The Malaysian Animal association posted a statement on Facebook addressing the situation.

“Wild animals do not appear during the day unless they feel threatened, starved, or deprived of food sources and habitats. This proves that our country is undergoing severe habitat destruction, even leading to the expulsion of wildlife from its habitat. Something needs to be done. Save our country’s forest! Save wildlife’s habitat! STOP LOGGING!”

This was the second tiger sighting in the area. A few days ago, another tiger was spotted at the nearby SK Bihai.