Tiktoker urges UK’s PM to implement Menu Ramah

LATELY, the Menu Ramah programme has gained a lot of support from low-income Malaysians who can now eat filling meals at reasonable prices. So much so that a foreigner is also applauding the move and hoping that his own nation will adopt similar measures.

The TikToker, urged UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to “take a leaf out of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s book.”

He said, “While the cost of living is growing and the world is grappling with inflation, countries like the UK are genuinely fighting to even feed their own citizens.”

He also mentioned how “Menu Ramah, a RM5 lunch for those in Malaysia who are struggling to make ends meet, is really an excellent idea that Malaysia has developed. It’s a terrific little plan that was put in place under (Datuk’ Seri) Anwar (DSAI), and it seems to be functioning really well. It’s fairly fantastic.”

Tiktoker @veggiesontour continued by saying that after speaking with cab drivers, they too agreed that Menu Ramah meals are among the best things they can buy for a reasonable price.

“The British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak should absolutely take a leaf out of Prime Minister Anwar’s book,“ he said as he concluded his video.