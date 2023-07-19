Toddler dead after 21 episodes of diarrhoea

LOSING a child can have a profound impact on a person, particularly when it occurs as a result of a doctor’s negligence.

A recent Facebook post from a local mother broke the hearts of internet users as she recounted her heart-breaking account of how her 2-year-old son, Umair Muhammad Ridhwan had not received proper care and passed away under a doctor’s care.

When she visited a nearby health clinic on July 12, she complained that it was unfair that her child, who had diarrhoea 21 times in one day, had only received three packets of oral rehydration salts.

In addition, she described how the doctor had presumed that her baby had food poisoning, but she was still worried as her kid’s eyelids were starting to droop.

She had also expressed disappointment that a hospital referral or a blood test had not been made initially.

Even worse, she discovered her child’s feet were red and spotted as she was leaving the clinic.

Without hesitation she went to a private clinic to get a second opinion.

She continued, saying that following treatment, the private clinic’s doctor had sent a referral letter to the hospital because of her child’s high white blood cell count and the fact that he had passed out after being examined.

Her child was then taken to Bentong Hospital, where he was put to sleep before being transferred to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh.

Unfortunately, the mother was unprepared to find that by the time he was brought to the hospital, he had already started to turn limp.

Tragically, the toddler took his last breath at 9.34 am yesterday.

The investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of death.

According to reports, the toddler had Global Development Delay (GDD) and had begun therapy at a medical facility on July 12th after experiencing diarrhoea.

If the medical staff had made a serious error, I strongly hope the family is given justice for the tragic incident.