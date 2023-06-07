Toddler receives RM 5.6 mln in damages after Caesarean birth, leaving her paralysed

DEPENDING on how you look at it, having a child can be equally joyful or horrifying. In this instance, a horrible series of consequences resulted from something horrific going wrong during a delivery process.

After a judge learned the truth about the cause of a toddler’s paralysis following her Caesarean birth, the hospital gave the child a sizable sum of money in compensation.

According to NST, the KL High Court granted a 3-year-old child who was born paraplegic a hefty RM5.6 million.

Tragically, after having surgery on the girl who was born on May 12, 2020, it was discovered that she attained a spinal cord injury, leaving her paralysed from the neck down.

To make matters worse, the hospital’s internal investigation revealed that the medical officer who carried out the surgery had no prior training and did it alone, without the guidance of an obstetrician or gynaecologist.

As reported by WeirdKaya, the girl’s father later sued on her behalf the government and medical professionals for negligence and failing to act in his daughter’s best interests.

Justice Akhtar Tahir decreed that the girl should get RM5.6 million after the government acknowledged its responsibility, stating that “no amount of money can lessen the girl’s pain and suffering”.

To top it all off, the judge further stated that she is only expected to survive up to the age of 23, and as a result, she is entitled to compensation for the life she would have lived.

Even if the law offered a sizable settlement, the entire incident was more than terrible to hear about and read since a toddler still lost her birthright to live a happy, healthy life.