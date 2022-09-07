Toddler terrifies netizens by playing with eel

Sometimes, the naivety of a child can make you smile, and at other times, scream at the top of your lungs.

That’s what happened when a video went viral showing a little boy picking up two eels – which were almost as tall as him – in both of his hands.

Holding on to the two live eels as if they were his prized possession, the boy walked towards the kitchen, and called out to his aunt: “Mak cik, keli (eel),“ excitedly.

His aunt, however, screamed in horror watching him carry the two eels, but the innocent boy seemed to have no clue.

The slippery eels kept on moving, but he held on to the eel as if it were just another toy. He just looked at one of the eel’s eyes, smiling a little bit and repeating that it was “keli”, and taking a closer look at it.

We must applaud his bravery and cherish his cuteness throughout the video, though it scared the hell out of the adults.

The 26-second video posted on TikTok by @_chire23 has so far attracted 2.5 million views.