When the lockdown came into effect, the move may have seemed like a perpetual holiday for school children. After days of staying home and watching the city they live in change its routine overnight, the children may start to wonder what’s up and get worried too.

In Japan, actor Yuichi Nakamura, best known to fans as Yuuto Sakurai/ Kamen Rider Zeronos of the tokusatsu series Kamen Rider Den-O started a Twitter hashtag to help cheer children up amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Twitter hashtag which translates to #HeroesCheerUpKids saw other heroes from different tokusatsu franchises take part on the social media platform.

Some of the actors who joined are Masahiro Inoue (Tsukasa Kadoya/ Kamen Rider Decade), Hiroki Iijima (Emu Hojo/ Kamen Rider Ex-Aid), Ai Moritaka (Kagura/ToQ #5), Junya Ikeda (Gai Ikari/GokaiSilver), Shiro Izumi (Burai/Dragon Ranger), Shota Minami (Ultra Galaxy Mega Monster Battle's Rei), and Hiroshi Watari (Den Iga/Space Sheriff Sharivan).

The passion of the actors can be seen as they tweet and record positive messages while in character or in an exaggeration of the character for their young fans.

Check out the screenshots of some of the translated tweets below.