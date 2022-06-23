Toll plazas to let motorists use any lane: Ministry

MOTORISTS will be able to use any lane at toll plazas in the Klang Valley, regardless of their payment method, if a proposal to incorporate all technologies at all lanes is given the green light.

According to The Star Online, the Federal Territories Ministry has asked the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) to discuss the matter with the concerned highway concessionaires.

Its deputy minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said the proposal was to reduce traffic congestion in the city, especially during peak hours.

“Often when approaching a toll plaza, motorists have to change course towards the lane designated for their preferred method of payment.

“For example, an RFID user must pivot to the designated lane, and most times, only one lane is provided.

“This causes congestion as motorists tend to jostle for space to pay for toll,” he said.

Asked whether the matter was discussed with the Transport Ministry, he said further plans would be made after getting feedback from LLM.