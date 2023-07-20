Top Malaysian cuisines according to CNN feature

NO matter what you’re craving—a bowl of Char Kuey Teow, a plate of Nasi Lemak, or even a mouth-watering plate of Thosai with some chutney—Malaysian food has long been well-known around the world.

Let’s discuss the recent praise that Malaysia received from CNN for its delicious and authentic cuisine.

The list includes meals that are popular with both locals and tourists, reflecting Malaysia’s cultural diversity.

The list also reportedly includes contributions from a number of regional cooks, including Norman Musa, Nazlina Hussin, the proprietor of a cooking school, and other residents.

Here are our best picks among the 40 delicious local treats that we hand-selected and carefully curated:

1. Mee Goreng Mamak

The list begins with Mee Goreng Mamak, a must-try dish, popularised by Indian Muslim restaurants (Mamak), which has become a cult classic all over Malaysia.

2. Char Kuey Teow

Second, we have Char Kuey Teow, which is comforting on a chilly day or when you’re feeling under the weather.

3. Nasi Lemak

Next is Nasi Lemak. Beloved as our national dish, there is never a moment of day or night when this meal wouldn’t satisfy.

4. Rendang

Rendang, the aroma of this meal simply conjures up celebrations and festivities for Malaysians; a party is never complete without a sizable bowl of Rendang, YUM.

5. Roti Canai

Last but not least, this list wouldn’t be complete without Roti Canai, and nothing is more adaptable. Whether you eat it plain or with savoury or sweet flavours, Roti Canai is sure to keep your tummy full and happy.

Beyond these great delicacies, there were still 35 additional foods that we Malaysians typically eat on a regular basis. What local treat is your favourite?