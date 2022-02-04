Tourist attraction in Perak becomes a dumping ground

TOURISM brings many benefits to a city, including more money and jobs. It can also help cities preserve their local traditions and monuments. But along with these benefits, tourists are also bringing something else to these cities – trash.

Dataran Bagan Datuk in Perak is famous for being a tourist attraction. Sadly, it has recently gone viral for piles of rubbish left behind by visitors.

In a Facebook post by Viral Perak (@viralperak.official), the user expressed their disappointment over people’s irresponsible behaviour in littering everywhere and spoiling the otherwise beautiful location with rubbish.

They wrote: “It is true the place will be cleaned by the contract workers, but please reflect on your behaviour as well, rubbish bins are provided everywhere.”