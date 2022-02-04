Tourist attraction in Perak becomes a dumping ground

TOURISM brings many benefits to a city, including more money and jobs. It can also help cities preserve their local traditions and monuments. But along with these benefits, tourists are also bringing something else to these cities – trash.
Dataran Bagan Datuk in Perak is famous for being a tourist attraction. Sadly, it has recently gone viral for piles of rubbish left behind by visitors.
In a Facebook post by Viral Perak (@viralperak.official), the user expressed their disappointment over people’s irresponsible behaviour in littering everywhere and spoiling the otherwise beautiful location with rubbish.
They wrote: “It is true the place will be cleaned by the contract workers, but please reflect on your behaviour as well, rubbish bins are provided everywhere.”
The caption also mentioned that some of the visitors could not take pictures at the Bagan Datuk landmark as there were piles of rubbish everywhere.
Facebook users took to the comment section to express their frustration and mentioned how disappointed they were.
One user commented: “Educate our kids to not litter and find a rubbish bin to throw the trash in.”
Some even mentioned that CCTVs should be installed, and that strict actions should be taken to those who are caught littering at the area.
What do you think of this issue?