Tourist dives into Tasik Cermin, now wanted by Ipoh City Council

Tourists behaving poorly is no longer a surprise to many. Yesterday, one of Ipoh’s gem and tourists hotspots has been tarnished by an irresponsible man.

A 13-seconds TikTok video of a man jumping into the beautiful Tasik Cermin went viral. Captured by @iamsyafiruz, the video showcased the man, dressed in a black t-shirt, climbing on the fence before diving into the lake.

Syafiruz admitted she was perplexed by the man’s action. While the crowd of tourists thought the man was done, he made a second dive into the lake. Syafiruz uploaded a second video with a caption that read “He’s an Arabic and not Malaysian”, but local authorities have yet to confirm the man’s identity.

According to Ipoh City Council (MBI), tourists and visitors are prohibited from entering the lake.

When contacted by Kosmo Online, Ipoh Mayor, Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the council is currently investigating the incident and action will be taken against the individual involved. MBI will be appointing a special task force to observe safety measures near the lake.

You can watch the video here