Tourist makes a splash by taking a dip in KLCC fountain

WHEN VISITING a foreign land, follow the customs of those who live in it. It can also mean that when you are in an unfamiliar situation, you should follow the lead of those who know the ropes.

A tourist recently made a splash online for taking a ‘dip’ into a shallow fountain near the iconic tourist attraction, the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur.

In a TikTok video, the tourist clad in a red dress was seen going into the fountain, splashing about, and then plopping themselves on top of the fountain.

The strange sight confused and amazed bystanders, with many either recording their antics or staring in awe. A few people were yelling, trying to get their attention.

The video was then cut to the foreign national following a policeman, crossing the street together and stopping at a corner, with the authority figure speaking to the tourist.

Netizens, of course, found the tourist’s antics amusing and cracked a couple of jokes, while some of them have attested to seeing the foreigner before also being caught doing some strange stunts.

“I saw the tourist in front of the Mandarin Oriental. It was raining heavily at the time and they were posing and rolling about atop a Porsche at the valet parking,” a netizen recalled.

“I spotted them at the KLCC mall dancing and later kicked out by security. I did not know they went out for a swim,” another netizen said.