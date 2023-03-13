Tourist’s gold chain snatched during hug in Bangkok

A SINGAPOREAN tourist had fallen victim to a snatch theft in Thailand after being hugged by a random woman.

The Thaiger reported that the tourist, Koh Kuan Yong Andy, had said that he and his friend were walking around the Asok BTS Station roadside when the woman approached him, pretending to greet him.

Unbeknownst to Koh, the woman reached out to him for a hug and unclasped his gold necklace worth SGD1,000 (RM3,860) while doing so and fled quickly.

Koh and his Thai friend, Yutthana Inthachai, chased after the thief and managed to apprehend her, and got back the necklace. They proceeded to contact the police.

Both individuals later lodged a police report at the Lumphini Police station.

The thief turned out to be a 36-year-old Cambodian transwoman, identified as Kinkon by the authorities.

In a statement by the Lumphini Police Facebook page, Kinkon was found to have entered Thailand illegally and she did not possess any personal documents. Police did not manage to find any illegal items on Kinkon.

The perpetrator was charged with Section 336 of the Criminal Law which has a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of up to THB100,000 (RM12,867) however charges against her staying illegally in Thailand were not reported.